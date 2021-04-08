Elmira Police leasing five new vehicles

ELMRIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department plans to lease five new vehicles, according to a notice from City Manager Mike Collins.
The city’s 2021 capital budget allows for the city to lease three new 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles and two 2021 Ford model Escapes from Enterprise Fleet Management, Inc./Enterprise FM Trust utilizing Chemung County’s cooperative contract with Sourcewell (formerly National Joint Powers Alliance).
Elmira’s Police Department had three vehicles damaged in a crash on the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge on Nov. 16, 2020.
Three marked police units utilized Clemens Center Parkway to travel to the scene. As the lead patrol vehicle travelled south over the Clemens Center Bridge, it encountered a vehicle travelling south in the passing / left hand lane. There were two other civilian vehicles pulled over to the right lane and shoulder of the parkway. Although the marked patrol vehicle was utilizing all of its emergency lights and sirens, the civilian vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle and blocked the travel of the police vehicles. The civilian vehicle and lead police vehicle slowed to a stop.
A second responding police vehicle slowed to a stop behind the lead police vehicle and the civilian vehicle.
A third police vehicle travelling south over the bridge crested the apex of the bridge and observed the traffic jam just ahead. The officer of the third patrol vehicle applied the brakes however was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the second patrol vehicle. This caused the second patrol vehicle to rear end the lead patrol vehicle and then collide with the center guardrail. The lead patrol vehicle glanced the civilian vehicle and was then struck a second time by the third patrol vehicle.Elmira Police Department