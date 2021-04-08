Elmira Police leasing five new vehicles

ELMRIA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department plans to lease five new vehicles, according to a notice from City Manager Mike Collins.

The city’s 2021 capital budget allows for the city to lease three new 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles and two 2021 Ford model Escapes from Enterprise Fleet Management, Inc./Enterprise FM Trust utilizing Chemung County’s cooperative contract with Sourcewell (formerly National Joint Powers Alliance).

Elmira’s Police Department had three vehicles damaged in a crash on the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge on Nov. 16, 2020.