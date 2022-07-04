Elmira Police are looking for this man in connection to an alleged theft from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend/Photo: EPD

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend.

The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. EPD said the man put the steaks in his backpack and then paid only for beverages.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person is asked to call the Elmira Police Department at (607)-737-5626.