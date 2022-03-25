ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a person who allegedly stole at least one bike in downtown Elmira earlier this week.

Elmira Police posted photos from outside Steele Memorial Library on March 21, showing a person riding a bicycle. Based on photos from the EPD, the person was wearing a dark-colored coat, a light-colored hat and what police said was a Fortnite “Loot Llama” backpack.

Anyone with information on the larceny or who might know the identity of the person is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)-737-5626 or the tip line at (607)-271-HALT.