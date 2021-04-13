Elmira Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department has confirmed with 18 News that 12-year-old Cali Clark is listed as a missing person.

Her family tells 18 News that she got off of the school bus on the corner of Norton and Lake Street on Monday afternoon and didn’t arrive at home.

Cali was last seen wearing all black with jeans, black and gold shoes and a black leather coat. She is 5’3 with long brown hair and greenish-blue eyes.





If you have any information about the whereabouts of this person you are asked to contact police.