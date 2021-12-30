Elmira Police looking for slushie machine smasher caught on camera

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are looking for two people connected to the destruction of a slushie machine.

A man and woman were caught on camera at the Convenient Mart on College Ave. the evening of Dec. 28. During the video the man began grabbing the woman and pulled down the slushie machine, smashing it against the floor.

The two then left the store around 9:11 p.m. Police did not mention any potential charges any possible assault or harassment in the video.

If you know the identity of either subject in the video below, please contact the Elmira Police Department.

