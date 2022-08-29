ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of Sergeant in a swearing-in ceremony Monday morning.

The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. on the 3rd floor of City Hall. At the ceremony, the three officers were promoted to the first line supervisor position of Sergeant, and all three will serve at the patrol level, EPD said.

Sergeant Joshua Pratt, 39, joined the Elmira Police Department in April of 2013. Sgt. Pratt is currently a member of the Elmira Police Department SWAT Team, a Police Instructor of General Topics, an Assistant Fleet manager, a Crime Scene & Evidence Specialist, and a Field Training Officer for newly hired Police Officers. At the ceremony, his badge was pinned on by his son Colton. EPD said that he will be assigned to the day shift in B Platoon.

Sergeant Michael Kozemko, 44, joined the Elmira Police Department in August 2012 after serving six years as a police officer in Pennsylvania. Sgt. Kozemko is from Elmira and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1996. He is an Evidence Technician with the Evidence Response Team, a Field Training Officer for newly hired Police Officers, and a Vehicle Forensics Technician. His badge was pinned by his wife Jennifer. EPD said that he will be assigned to A Platoon, the overnight shift.

Sergeant Matthew McGrain, 33, joined the Elmira Police Department in August of 2012. Sgt. McGrain is currently an Evidence Technician, an operator and sniper on the Elmira SWAT team, a member of the Honor Guard, a general Topics Instructor, Taser Instructor, Field Training Officer, Department Historian, and Firearms Instructor. His badge was pinned on by his wife Carly. EPD said that he will be assigned to C Platoon, the afternoon shift.

Left: Sgt. McGrain Center: Sgt. Kozemko Right: Sgt. Pratt — Photo Courtesy City of Elmira