Elmira Police recover 23 weapons after suspect fires gun during 911 call

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Elmira police responded to a residence on Lorenzo Place in Elmira after a caller had called 911 to report an incident and accidentally fired a gun while on the phone with the dispatcher.

Officers had arrived on the scene and had detained the individual and performed an interview about the weapons.

A search warrant was obtained and officers searched the house to find numerous firearms, ammunition, and gun parts from the residence.

The individual had admitted to entering a vacant house and stealing weapons from the house that belonged to a deceased person.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, officers entered the vacant residence to conduct a thorough search to see if other firearms or valuables were left behind. Upon further investigation, police found an additional 18 rifles and shotguns, rare coins, and other valuables.

A total of 23 firearms were recovered from the investigation, the recovery ensures that they will not be stolen and sold illegally or used to harm others.

The name and status of the individual who fired a weapon on the phone with dispatch have not been released at this time.