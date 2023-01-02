ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2023 New Year weekend ushered in three new reports of gunshots in the City of Elmira, according to police.

The first report came around 8:50 p.m. on December 31, 2022 near W. 1st St. and Davis St. Police said officers found a large gathering of people near a home and evidence of a shooting. People who police interviewed also reportedly told EPD this was the second shooting that day; however, the first incident wasn’t reported to police.

Later that night, around 11:20 p.m., EPD said an officer on patrol heard a gunshot near E. 2nd St. and Dewitt Ave. According to the police report, other officers also heard the shot. However, 911 didn’t receive any calls and there was no specific location determined for the shot.

The next afternoon, around 3:30 p.m. on January 1, 2023, EPD said it received a report of gunshots near W 4th St. and Davis St. Again, officers found evidence of the shooting on the scene and 911 received a call from a woman who said her vehicle had been shot.

Police didn’t report any injuries from the shootings and said it’s unknown if they were random acts or targeted. Anyone with information is asked to contact EPD at 607-737-5626, 607-271-HALT, or the online anonymous tipline.