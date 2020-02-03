Elmira police respond to multiple stabbings on Super Bowl Sunday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira Police Department responding to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center Emergency Room twice in one day for individuals being stabbed in the City.

On Sunday at around 11:30 PM, officers spoke with a 49-year-old Elmira resident after he says that he got in a verbal fight with an associate over the Super Bowl that soon became physical, leaving the victim with several stab wounds to his back. Police say the patient did not wish to cooperate and that no calls were made to the police about the fight.

Also on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at around 12:42 am, officers spoke with a 33-year-old Elmira male. He says that he was at a house party on Fulton Street when he got into an argument with another male over a female. The men knew each other. The two agreed to take the argument outside where a fight ensued at the corner of Fulton Street and Partridge Street. According to police the patient received multiple stab wounds to his back and shoulder. The patient did not wish to cooperate any further with the police. No calls were made to the police about the fight or a disturbance in that area.

City residents are encouraged to call the police when situations appear to be escalating to a point where another individual’s life is at risk