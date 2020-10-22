Elmira Police respond to rollover vehicle accident

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department responding to a rollover vehicle accident that occurred early Thursday morning.

According to police, upon arrival officers found that there were 2 vehicles involved in the accident located at Mt Zoar Street at Pine Street.

One of the vehicles was found on its passenger side at the North West corner of the intersection, while the other vehicle was found resting on its hood at the South West corner with the driver still inside.

According to police the 2019 Dodge 4 door sedan was driving Westerly on Mt Zoar Street when it crashed into a 2013 Hyundai sedan which was parked and unoccupied in front of a home on the 500 block of Mt Zoar Street.

The driver of the Dodge sedan was treated for his injuries on scne and transported to the hospital for multiple , non life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were towed due to extensive damage and the investigation is on going at this time.

The Elmira Police Department are asking that any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the accident to contact them at (607)737-5626.