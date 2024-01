ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect the department claims took close to $2,000 in items from the store.

Police say that an individual stole around $2,000 in products over the weekend from the Wegmans in Elmira.

The individual was the last seen entering a smaller SUV with a black Tennessee license plate.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Elmira Police at 607-737-5626.