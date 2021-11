ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is searching for an individual who had stolen a bike in the City of Elmira.

Police say the individual, pictured above, was inside of the RS Food Mart on Lake St., on Nov. 3, around 6:00 p.m. before leaving the store and stealing the bike while the owner was inside.

If anyone knows the identity of the individual they are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department.