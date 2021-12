ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are searching for a porch pirate caught on camera early Thursday morning.

Video shared by the department on the Ring Community page shows two people walking on the 300 block of W. Clinton Street around 7 a.m. Police say the woman in the video walked up to the home and stole something off of the porch.

Anyone with information on this larceny is asked to contact Elmira Police.