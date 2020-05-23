UPDATE: Elmira Police identify and charge assault suspect

UPDATE: The Elmira Police Department charged the man.

They posted on their Facebook:

“A short time after this posting, the person in this photo has been identified, interviewed, and charged,” said EPD on their Facebook. “Thank you for your assistance.”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is attempting to identify an assault suspect.

The man in the photos allegedly left a small child unattended in a vehicle and hit a female several times who spoke to him about the matter. Elmira Police is asking anyone with information about the individual to call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626.

You can also call the anonymous hotline at (607) 271-halt.



