Elmira Police: Skateboarding downtown is illegal, use the skate park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is reminding skateboarders to use the Eldridge Park skatepark after reports of damage in the downtown district.
The Department says skateboarding is illegal in downtown Elmira and that the skate park is built to withstand for stakeboards.
Those found in violation of the city’s skateboarding ordnance could be fined between $25 to $100.
Details of the City Ordinance are provided below.
Article III.
Sec. 18-58. – Skateboard use.
(a) Prohibited locations. It shall be unlawful for any person to ride, use or otherwise operate a skateboard or roller skates in any of the following places in the city:
(1) Municipal parking garages;
(2) Upon the public streets, alleys, sidewalks or parking lots within the downtown business area bounded by Second Street on the north, Chemung River on the south, Lake Street on the east and College Avenue on the west. The sidewalks on both sides of the boundary streets shall be part of the prohibited area;
(3) Upon the municipal bridges spanning the Chemung River;
(4) Upon South Main Street or the sidewalks adjacent thereto from the Main Street Bridge to Franklin Street;
(5) On the properties owned by the Elmira Housing Authority, known as Bragg Towers (formerly known as Newtown Towers) and Edward J. Flannery Apartments (formerly Southport Towers), or the sidewalks immediately adjacent to such properties;
(6) Within Grove Park and Brand Park.
(b) Penalty. A violation of subsection (a) of this section shall be punishable by a fine of not less than $25.00 or more than $100.00.
Sec. 18-59. – Disposition of skateboards and skates.
Upon issuance of a citation for the alleged violation of section 18-58(a), the alleged violator shall be subject to immediate seizure of the skateboard or roller skates being used. In the event of final disposition of the citation in favor of the alleged violator, the seized skateboard or roller skates shall be returned to the owner. In the event the alleged violator is found guilty of the violation, the city may return the skateboard or roller skates in the interest of justice and for good cause shown.