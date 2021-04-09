Elmira Police: Skateboarding downtown is illegal, use the skate park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is reminding skateboarders to use the Eldridge Park skatepark after reports of damage in the downtown district.

The Department says skateboarding is illegal in downtown Elmira and that the skate park is built to withstand for stakeboards.

Those found in violation of the city’s skateboarding ordnance could be fined between $25 to $100.

Details of the City Ordinance are provided below.