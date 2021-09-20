Elmira Police swear in new officers, promote another

Dylan Wolfe, 21, is sworn into the EPD on September 20, 2021.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police swore in two new officers and promoted another on September 20.

Hunter Argetsinger, 20, and Dylan Wolfe, 21, were sworn in Monday morning by the Elmira City Clerk.

Argetsinger is a 2019 Elmira High School graduate, and he earned an AAS degree from Corning Community College with a concentration in criminal justice.

Wolfe, from Wellsburg, graduated from Corning Highschool and graduated with a Criminal Justice degree from CCC. Both he and Argetsinger attended the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy and have been working for the Waverly Police Department since May 2021.

20-year-old Hunter Argetsinger is sworn in to the EPD on September 20, 2021.

Dylan Wolfe, 21, is sworn into the EPD on September 20, 2021.





And Joseph Runyan, 41, was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in a ceremony on Monday morning, as well. Sergeant Runyan joined the department in July 2013 and will be assigned to A Platoon (11 p.m. – 7 a.m.) where he’s been filling in as the temporary Sergeant.