ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are expected to donate their bulletproof vests to the Ukrainian Army to help in the country’s fight against Russian forces.

The EPD’s bulletproof vests have expired their certification dates, according to the agenda for the April 11 City Council meeting agenda. The certification dates are established by the vest manufacturer, and the EPD doesn’t use the vests beyond that date.

EPD Chief Alvernaz “has been informed that the Ukrainian Army is in need of bulletproof vests in its fight to repel Russian forces”, so the Elmira City Council has determined the EPD’s expired vests to be “surplus property”, the agenda said.

Should the motion pass, the vests will be delivered to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Elmira Heights. From there, the surplus vests will be delivered to the Ukrainian Army.