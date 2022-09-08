ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following reports of a loud bang in downtown Elmira early Thursday morning, EPD confirmed that officers were searching a home on West Church Street.

18 News first received reports of a loud bang in the 500 block of W. Church St. just after 5:00 a.m., along with reports of a large police presence at the home.

The Elmira Police Department later confirmed that officers were serving a search warrant and used flash grenades during the search. EPD said possible evidence is currently being processed.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more details as they become available.