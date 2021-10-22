Elmira Police vehicle auction goes live today

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Police Department is now using the online auction site, Auctions International, to dispose of 19 vehicles that are in the possession of the Elmira Police Department.

The current auction went live today, October 22, and will be active through Monday, November 8, 2021. The following link will take you directly to the website for this auction: City of Elmira PD-NY #26612.

On the right side of this web page is information pertaining to the bidding and auction rules. There are currently 19 vehicles available. All vehicles are sold with an MV906A and/or MV103 to apply for Title, if applicable. Those vehicles determined not road worthy or unable to be titled will be sold with MV37, to be Dismantled or scrapped only.

There will be no live viewing of any items being offered, so the police department is asking residents not to call to request a viewing.