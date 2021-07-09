Elmira Police vehicle damaged in MVA

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Church Street in Elmira was blocked off on Friday afternoon after an accident involving an Elmira Police vehicle.

The vehicle was loaded onto a truck outside of Catholic Charities in Elmira around 6 p.m. No other vehicle was at the scene when 18 News arrived. The police vehicle suffered heavy damage to its front passenger side and a fire truck left the scene as the vehicle was being towed.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

