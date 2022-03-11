Elmira Police vehicle towed from accident downtown

ELMIRA, N.Y, (WETM) – An Elmira Police vehicle was involved in a reported two-car accident Friday afternoon.

Reports of the crash first came into 18 News around 4:15 p.m. The crash was on West Second between Walnut Street and Elm Street. According to Elmira Police, the driver of the other car opened their door into the path of the oncoming EPD car. Neither driver was injured, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Footage from the scene showed an Elmira Police Department vehicle being towed from the scene with damage to the front of the car. Another car suffered severe damage to the driver’s door.





Details are limited at this time. 18 News will provide details as they become available.