ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are warning local residents of a scam cropping up at local events, promising people a free trip to Disney.

EPD said that the company known as “Deluxe Travel” has recently been a vendor at local events. As part of the phishing scam, the company offers a chance to win a free trip to a Disney theme park, the alert said.

Elmira Police are warning anyone who gets a call from Delux Travel to not provide their credit card information.

“Please also be aware of email phishing, malware phishing smishing,” EPD’s alert said. “Do not give your credit card or personal information to anyone you do not know.