ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City Council has proposed at least two uses for the second and final round of American Rescue Plan funding worth over $14 million.

In the agenda for the City Council meeting scheduled for August 1, 2022, the Council proposed no more than $450,000 of the total $14,135,193 in ARP funds to go to the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency.

The Council also proposed $2,150,000 go toward the City of Elmira’s ARP Property Repair Program to help property owners make repairs.

18 News will continue to follow any developments with this proposed resolution.