Elmira receives $1.1M in homeless assistance funding

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, a man who identified himself as Wheeler, left, speaks with Dave Marlon of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada, during an outreach in the underground tunnels to offer counseling, food and water to the homeless living beneath the city in Las Vegas. When census takers tried to count the nation’s homeless population, they ran into many problems that could threaten the accuracy of the effort. That’s what a half dozen census takers around the U.S. tell The Associated Press. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira will receive $1,118,725 in emergency homelessness assistance through the American Rescue Plan, according to Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The funding is part of more than $181 million in homelessness assistance being distributed across New York.

Local governments will be able to use this funding to plan emergency, transition, and permanent housing alternatives to address the various specific needs of the people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity in their communities.

“During a time in history with endless uncertainties for New Yorkers, secure housing shouldn’t be one,” said Senator Schumer. “Without this critical federal aid, too many New Yorkers who are experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity would face insurmountable challenges to keeping their families and children safe. This homelessness assistance could not come soon enough for those families who have no place to call home in the midst of a global pandemic. New Yorkers deserve to be healthy and secure in safe housing – and the millions of dollars I have delivered for Upstate New York over the past few months will work to provide a roof over the heads of our families throughout the crisis and beyond.”

“Over the past year, financial strain from unemployment and health care bills have exacerbated circumstances for families already living paycheck to paycheck, leaving so many New Yorkers in dire housing situations,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding for homelessness assistance will help countless individuals facing housing insecurity access safe and affordable shelter as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and begin to rebuild our economy. I am proud to have fought for and helped secured this funding in the American Rescue Plan, and I will continue fighting for the resources are communities desperately need to stay safe during and after the pandemic.”