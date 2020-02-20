Elmira receives $1.5 million in Cities RISE grants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Attorney General Letitia James visited Elmira on Thursday to announce that the city has received more than $1.5 million in grants as part of the Cities for Responsible Investment and Strategic Enforcement (“Cities RISE”) program.

The program provides municipalities the funding to launch innovative programs related to housing and strategic code enforcement.

Cities RISE aims to innovatively address and transform blighted, vacant, or poorly maintained problem properties through the use of housing and community data from various state agencies.

The City of Elmira will receive $1 million for the expansion of the city’s rental inspections programs to 1- and 2-family units, which will ensure that all rental units within Elmira are safe and healthy. Additionally, Elmira will use the funds to collaborate with the land bank to limit bad actors from purchasing additional tax adjudicated properties, and to create a loan guarantee fund to provide funds for the development of distressed buildings.

“In the aftermath of the foreclosure crisis, families throughout the Southern Tier are continuing to struggle to find and maintain quality, affordable housing options,” said Attorney General James. “Cities RISE is an important program that allows cities across New York to better address code enforcement policies in an effort to meet the unique needs of their communities. Using the funds secured from settlements with banks, my office will continue to work with municipalities to combat New York’s ongoing housing crisis.”

“The selection of the City of Elmira as one of the Cites RISE grant recipients is excellent news for both the City of Elmira and the residents of the City of Elmira,” said Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell. “This grant will help Elmira vastly improve our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for all of our residents. Many thanks go out to the Attorney General’s Office and Attorney General Letitia James for investing in our neighborhoods.”

Launched in April 2017, Cities RISE advances the New York State Office of the Attorney General’s comprehensive strategy for helping New York families and communities rebuild from the housing crisis. In the first phase of the program, 16 municipalities received a two-year subscription to a data platform designed to integrate and analyze data such as code enforcement records, tax liens, and fire and police data to innovatively address and transform blighted, vacant, or poorly maintained problem properties.