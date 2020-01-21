Elmira receives $1M Cities RISE grant

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City Council will accept at $1 million Cities RISE Phase III grant from Enterprise Community Partners and the New York State Attorney General’s office during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Attorney General Letitia James announced over $8 million in grant awards as part of the Cities for Responsible Investment and Strategic Enforcement (“Cities RISE”).

Cities will use these grants to launch innovative programs related to housing and strategic code enforcement.

“The selection of the City of Elmira as one of the Cites RISE grant recipients is excellent news for both the City of Elmira and the residents of the City of Elmira,” said Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell.“This grant will help Elmira vastly improve our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for all of our residents. Many thanks go out to the Attorney General’s Office and Attorney General Letitia James for investing in our neighborhoods.”

Launched in April 2017, Cities RISE advances the New York State Office of the Attorney General’s comprehensive strategy for helping New York families and communities rebuild from the housing crisis. In the first phase of the program, 16 municipalities received a two-year subscription to a data platform designed to integrate and analyze data such as code enforcement records, tax liens, and fire and police data to innovatively address and transform blighted, vacant, or poorly maintained problem properties.

“In the aftermath of the foreclosure crisis, New Yorkers are continuing to struggle to find and maintain quality affordable housing options,” said Attorney General James. “Cities RISE provides a thoughtful approach to how municipalities revitalize its communities, and ensures that housing issues are addressed. My office will continue to proudly use the funds secured from settlements with banks to combat New York’s housing crisis.”