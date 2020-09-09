Elmira receives $266K grant for COVID-19 response

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira has been awarded $266,199 in federal funding through the Community Development Block Grant program for COVID-19 response, according to U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The funding will be allocated by the Office of Community Planning and Development (CPD), which is part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The total eligible funding will go directly to the localities from the Secretary of HUD, Ben Carson, upon application.

“The Community Development Block Grant is a vital stream of investment that supports local economic growth, vital services to seniors and families, community revitalization, and affordable housing. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, we must not forget to invest in our future, and this funding does just that,” said Senator Schumer. “I worked hard to get this funding on the negotiating table and into the final CARES Act because this program delivers real results to Upstate New York by creating good-paying jobs, delivering essential services, and investing in affordable housing for our vulnerable populations. I will always fight tooth and nail to deliver this critical investment for our communities.”

“I am pleased to announce this federal funding to support the CDBG Program, which will help promote local economic growth and expand access to affordable housing in Upstate New York,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This federal funding will help New Yorkers stay resilient during the pandemic and build on efforts to revitalize communities, create new jobs, and attract even more investments – all while helping ensure that housing can be accessible for all. I am proud to have fought for this CARES Act funding and I will continue working for the resources and support our communities need to thrive.”