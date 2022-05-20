ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Well over 100 people took part in Elmira’s Community Clean-Up event today, in an effort to help spruce up an east Elmira neighborhood.

The event was done through Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, CCHFH, the City of Elmira, and the Cities RISE organization.

Volunteers from across the city helped by cleaning up the neighborhoods along Matthews Street, Oak Street, and Linden Place with general clean-up of lawns, and garden fixtures, rebuilding of steps, and painting of front porches.

Volunteers came from local churches, banks, and around 60 students from Ernie Davis Academy were present this morning to help with the clean-up.

Elmira was fortunate enough to receive more than $1.5 million in grants for community revitalization projects as part of the CIties for Responsible Investment and Strategic Enforcement program.

There are plans for another clean-up like this to happen in the fall.