ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Early Friday morning, local residents gathered on Clemens Center Parkway and made their way downtown on floats while wearing costumes and enjoying the festivities.

People who attended the event reflected on the importance of it and how it brings everyone together.

“It’s a wonderful way just to get together. Say hi to people, be community and just have a great event for the city of Elmira,” said Britt Woodhouse of Elmira.

Elmira River Sharks Assistant Coach MJ Maerkl said, “being a part of the community, being a citizen of the city, helps out with building a team and creating cultures.”

One participant expressed her gratitude for the community’s support on what was her last time being in the event.

“The community definitely is very rewarding from all the smiles and cheering,” said Emily Tarby, drum major of the marching band at Elmira High School. “So it’s rare. It’s a rewarding feeling it’s just sad. That’s my last year, I’ve been doing it for three years now.”

Tomorrow, Nov. 25, the city of Corning will be hosting its Parade of Lights at 7:30 p.m. For a list of other holiday events, you can visit by clicking here. If you missed the Elmira Holiday Parade, you can see the live stream of it by clicking here.