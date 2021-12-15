Elmira Riverfront Park project, splash pad delayed after rebid

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction of the Riverfront Park project, which includes a new splash pad in the City of Elmira, has been delayed.

Department of Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery tells 18 News that the project was rebid due to costs and that the city council intends to award the project at an upcoming city council meeting.

According to the city council’s Dec. 20 agenda the Mark Twain Riverfront Park Sidewalks Project will be bid to Edger Enterprises of Elmira for $727,370.

Avery says the project is expected to be completed in 2022 after officials hoped it would be ready in late 2021.

As 18 News first reported in June, the splash pad was originally expected to be built by Fountain People from San Marcos, Tx. The cost of just the splash pad was expected to cost about $59,000.

In June Avery provided images of the proposed plan, which would not include the playground in the background of one of the pictures.

Earlier this week Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program would receive $85,000 for the Chemung County Planning Department to coordinate and oversee the completion of the City of Elmira Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.

The Governor says the “project will identify opportunities to address waterfront connectivity, climate change resilience, and economic development.”

Much of the area around Mark Twain Riverfront Park is already under construction as the Main Street Bridge continues to undergo renovations. The West Water Street construction project wrapped up in the fall and the Lake Street pedestrian bridge opened up in November.