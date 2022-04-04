ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Construction on the Riverfront Park project in Elmira, including a new splash pad, has reportedly begun after delays late last year.

As of April 4, crews were seen putting up site fencing and beginning some demolition along the trail along the Chemung River in downtown Elmira. The project will include a splash pad as seen in renderings provided by Chemung County. As reported in June 2021, the splash pad is expected to be built by Fountain People from San Marcos, Tx. The cost of just the splash pad was expected to cost about $59,000.

In December, Chemung County DPW Commissioner Andy Avery said the project was delayed because of a rebid due to costs. According to an Elmira City Council agenda from December, the Mark Twain Riverfront Park Sidewalks Project was bid to Edger Enterprises of Elmira for $727,370.

“It’ll be a fun project, I think, in that it’s going to create better views of the river,” said Avery. “I think it’s all tying together nicely.”

Equipment to begin work at Mark Twain Riverfront Park project on Apr. 4, 2022

Crews put up fencing around the Riverfront Park project on Apr. 4, 2022

Riverfront Park Project construction begins on Apr. 4, 2022

The project is expected to be completed later this year after an initial planned opening date of 2021.

Chemung County DPW Commissioner Andy Avery provided images of the proposed plan, which would not include the playground in the background of one of the pictures.

Over the winter, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program would receive $85,000 for the Chemung County Planning Department to coordinate and oversee the completion of the City of Elmira Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.

The Governor said the “project will identify opportunities to address waterfront connectivity, climate change resilience, and economic development.”