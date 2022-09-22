ELMIRA. N.Y. (WETM) — The Rotary Club of Elmira has announced that its providing five mini-grants of up to $1,000 for local charities and nonprofits.

The grants are intended for projects that will directly benefit Chemung County residents and are set to be distributed by the end of the year.

In order to be considered for a grant, projects must be proposed by a registered charity, 401(c)(3), or nonprofit organization that operates in Chemung County, according to the Elmira Rotary.

Anybody interested in acquiring a grant can submit a proposal to grants@elmirarotary.org by 4 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022.