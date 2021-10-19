Elmira Salvation Army opens sign-ups for holiday food & toy basket programs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Salvation Army will be having sign-ups for its holiday food and toy basket programs starting October 19th.

“I would just encourage anybody who you know who is looking for it. A little extra help to contact us,” said organizer Major Stanley Newton.

Families in need can sign up from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. between October 19th-22nd at 414 Lake Street in Elmira. Working families can sign up next Tuesday, October 26th from 5 to 6 p.m.

“For the most part, I would say 99.999% folks who come for assistance, qualify…We usually go through with USDA guidelines as far as what poverty is considered,” said Major Newton.

Every year the Elmira Salvation Army provides toys and clothes for those who might be on a tight budget and can’t afford to buy gifts around the holidays. Organizer major newton says the pandemic has made these times even harder.

“Especially these past two Christmases it’s been even harder on families… and even those who have been laid off and don’t have jobs that because of COVID,” said Major Newton.

For more information and to contact the Elmira Salvation Army, you can contact the Elmira Salvation Army office at 607-732-0314 or email Major Stanley Newton at stanley.newton@usc.salvationarmy.org.