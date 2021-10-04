Elmira Savings Bank to merge with Community Bank in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Savings Bank and Community Bank, N.A. of East Syracuse have announced their merger for the first quarter of 2022.

“We’re excited to welcome Elmira Savings Bank’s customers and employees to our Community Bank family,” Community Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Mark E. Tryniski said. “Elmira Savings Bank has a strong history of quality, local service and dedication to its customers and communities, which is the same philosophy as Community Bank. This shared philosophy and commitment to customer-focused community banking has been instrumental to our success.”

Community Bank said it will bring expanded product offerings to Elmira Savings Bank customers, including No Closing Cost Mortgages, Carefree CheckingSM, free online and mobile banking and a full suite of investment and financial services.

“By combining these two great organizations, we will be able to offer customers a larger branch network and an increased level of service, including robust digital and mobile banking offerings,” added Elmira Savings Bank President and CEO, Thomas Carr.

Community Bank was ranked the seventh-best bank in the county by Forbed in March 2021, which marks the twelfth consecutive year it made the top ten.