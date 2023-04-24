The potential location of 50 more senior units on Parkway in Elmira, April 24, 2023

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An assisted living apartment complex on Elmira’s southside has plans to expand and add 50 more units.

CDS Housing, a company based out of the Rochester area, has plans to expand its Maple Ave. Apartment complex in Elmira. The company told 18 News that it wants to add 50 units to the back of the building that’s already there.

According to the May 4, 2023 agenda for the Elmira City Planning Commission, the new units would be on Parkway, across the lawn from the Maple Ave. building.

CDS Housing Director Patrick Pinkerton said that once the project gets local approval, the company will go to the state to apply for funding. However, there is currently no predicted timeline for the project to be finished.