ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have released more information on an Elmira sex offender who was charged with child pornography last month, saying he allegedly had hundreds of files on his phone and online.

The FBI confirmed with 18 News that Donald Campbell Sr., 60, was arrested in Elmira on February 8, 2023, by agents with its Corning Office. The U.S. Court for the Western District of NY then said that Campbell’s arrest was connected to an investigation and search warrant by Elmira Police in January.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip in July 2022 from Google, Inc. that Campbell’s Google Photos account had multiple images of child porn. On Jan. 9, 2023, Elmira Police executed a search warrant at Campell’s Linden Pl. home.

According to the release, in the search, officials allegedly found 19 digital storage items, and at least eight had child porn on them. These amounted to over 200 images and videos on a cell phone and over 200 more images and videos on an SD card, including images involving babies and other adults.

Campbell was charged with Receipt, Distribution, and Possession of Child Pornography. According to the court, if convicted, Campbell faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to 40 years.

Campbell is a level-3 sex offender in New York. He was convicted twice before after child porn investigations in 2004 and 2019.