ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County sex offender has been indicted for allegedly failing to register a new address last summer.

Donald Campbell, 59, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on May 12, 2022. According to the indictment, Campbell allegedly failed to register his new address on August 1, 2021 after leaving his previous residence in July.

He had reported his address as 4262 Main Street in Millport in July 2020 and didn’t report any change until December 2021, according to the indictment. He was charged with one count of Failure to Register.

Campbell has been convicted twice of Possessing a Sexual Performance of a Child, according to the New York State Sex Offender Registry. In 2004, he was arrested by Elmira Police and later convicted for possessing or promoting a sexual performance by a boy and girl under the age of 11. In 2019, he was convicted again on the same charge, this time with a boy and girl under the age of three.

The registry lists Campbell’s current address as 710 Linden Place in the City of Elmira.