Correction: A previous version of this article listed an incorrect hourly rate for one of the workers. The information has been updated.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has spent over $6,000 to remove more than seven tons of trash from underneath the Clemens Center Parkway bridge.

The City responded to a Freedom of Information Act request from WETM, laying out how much money was spent to remove the garbage over two days last month. According to the Buildings and Grounds work order, crews worked on April 26 and 27, 2023 under the south end of the bridge.

The order says work on April 26 cost a total of $5,117.70; work the next day cost $915.65. The descriptions simply say “cleaned out under bridge” and “remove garbage from homeless encampment under bridge”.

During the first day of work, crews removed a total of 6.9 tons of garbage and four mattresses, totaling $520.90 for supplies. On April 27, they removed another 0.75 tons, costing another $45.75. This trash was reportedly taken to the Chemung County Landfill in at least eight truckloads.

However, the bulk of the cost was in the form of equipment and labor. One equipment cost listed on the work order by the city cost $73 per hour. One worker, including fringe benefits, was paid $63 per hour.

The full cost breakdown is below: