ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A TCC Verizon retailer in Elmira hosted a free backpack giveaway for community members.

At the end of July every year, TCC retailers across the country host the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway to help local residents cut down on back-to-school costs. During these giveaways, the stores hand out free backpacks, school supplies, and snacks. Snacks at the TCC store located in Wegmans Plaza were donated by Postal Pizza, Wegmans, and Frito-Lay.

This year, the giveaway was held at 1 p.m. on July 30. The backpacks are given out on a first-come-first-serve basis, and families are given one backpack containing school supplies per child. Each event will end when the store runs out of backpacks. If any of the stores end the day with extra backpacks, they will be donated to local schools.

According to a TCC employee at the Elmira store, the line for the giveaway went out the door when the event first started. At about 3 p.m., there were still a handful of backpacks left and plenty of snacks.

TCC and its sister company, Wireless Zone, began hosting the School Rocks Backpack Giveaways in 2013. Since then, the companies have given away more than 1.3 million backpacks. To learn more about the backpack giveaway, visit this page on TCC’s website.