Elmira Tea & Coffee House hosts official ribbon cutting for their Grand Opening

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Elmira Tea & Coffee House (ETCH) was joined by the Chemung County Chamber along with other Elected Officials to commemorate the Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the West Water Street location.

The Elmira Tea & Coffee House is the latest business venture from Capabilities.

ETCH represents Capabilities 2020 vision for employment services; an integrated, community based, social enterprise.

With each purchase at the coffee house, you support:

· Job training, support and job creation specifically for individuals with disabilities and those recovering from substance abuse

· The opportunity for local entrepreneurs to showcase their talents, such as Tad’s Tasty Treats, and our featured artist

· Products that are regionally sourced by individuals with disabilities including Highland Chocolates, handmade pies by Special Touch bakery, a variety of our own menu selections prepared by Capabilities, and mighty leaf tea, who utilizes individuals with disabilities to package their teas for national distribution.