HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Local children’s book author Jessica Janowsky will be at the Horseheads Barnes and Nobel this Saturday, August 6th for a book signing.

Janowsky is an educator at the Elmira City School District. She teaches SEL (Social-emotional learning) to PreK through 6th-grade students. She says that the book is adapted from a lesson for her students.

The book, “A Mountain’s Wisdom: The Slate and the Granite”, was recently published by Pegasus Publishers. It is now available for sale through Barnes and Noble, Amazon, The Book Depository, and more.

Janowsky says that the book “is about two communities that fight. After being forced to not interact for decades they learn important lessons in forgiveness and that we all thrive when we work together. The story of how I came to write the book is interesting, as it was written as a lesson for my students.”

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to any that wants to attend. A copy of the book is available at Barnes and Noble online and in store, or on Amazon.