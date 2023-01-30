ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun.

Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while holding a gun.

Ryan Cox (Mugshot: Elmira Police)

Officers responded to Hudson St. and Harmon St. and allegedly found Cox, who they say ran away. During the foot chase, Cox threw the gun toward Gridley Place, police said.

Police eventually caught Cox and found a loaded Rock Island Armory .45 caliber handgun on Gridley Pl., according to the arrest report. Cox was charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

He was taken to the Elmira Police Department while waiting for his court appearance. EPD is asking anyone with information on the incident to call 607-737-5626.