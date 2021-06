SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged after allegedly choking his mother, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Stevens, 19, was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly choking his mother in the Town of Southport. Stevens was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class a misdemeanor.

Stevens was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Southport Town Court at a later date.