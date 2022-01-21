Elmira teen indicted for burglary with loaded revolver

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been indicted for an armed burglary that took place earlier this month.

Cameron McPherson was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly entering a residence in the 400 block of Broadway Street on January 2. McPherson allegedly displayed a fully loaded .22 caliber revolver during the burglary.

He was indicted on one count of first-degree Burglary, an armed felony, and one count of second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Police also believe there were at least two, but possibly three other people who fled the scene before officers arrived.

McPherson was previously arrested twice in August 2021 for allegedly possessing thousands of lethal doses of fentanyl, charges for which he was later indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury.