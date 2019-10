ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Kyier Muhammad of Elmira has been indicted for a burglary on Spruce Street during the summer of 2019.

Muhammad was arrested after deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Spruce Street home after a woman found a man inside her home on August 29.

Muhammad was indicted on two counts of burglary in the second degree and two counts of petit larceny.

Muhammad was released to Project for Bail pending future court appearances following his arrest.