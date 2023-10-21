ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An 18-year-old was stabbed in the Elmira High School parking lot during the Friday night football game.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old female Corning-Painted Post High School student and an 18-year-old female former Elmira High School student got into a physical altercation in the Elmira High School parking lot during the Oct. 20 football game between Elmira and Corning. The 17-year-old stabbed the 18-year-old during the fight at about 8:40 p.m.

School administrators and two deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene immediately, but the 17-year-old fled the scene before the deputies arrived. The 18-year-old was taken to Robert Packer Medical Center via Erway Ambulance. She was admitted and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of the females involved in the altercation were in the stadium watching the game before the fight, and the police don’t know what led to the altercation. The names of the individuals involved have not been released at this time.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Elmira City School District and the Corning-Painted Post Area School District to investigate this incident. Anyone with information about the fight is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 607-737-2933.

The Elmira Police Department and the Elmira Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s deputies at the scene.