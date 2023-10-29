ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City and Town of Elmira are inviting the community to learn more about the Fassett Road Project and provide feedback this week.

Elmira is planning to make improvements to Fassett Road next year. The improvements will include upgrades to the storm water system from Cornell Road in the Town of Elmira to Hoffman Street in the City of Elmira and pavement, curb, and pedestrian feature improvements.

Elmira residents are invited to the Ernie Davis Academy Community Room (room D116) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to hear a brief presentation about the project. Meeting attendees will be able to ask questions and provide feedback.

The Fassett Road Project is currently being designed by Labella Associates. The project is expected to cost $3.6 million and will be funded by the City of Elmira, the Town of Elmira, and federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Construction on Fassett Road is scheduled to begin during the 2024 construction season.