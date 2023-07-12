ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State residents will soon get a closer look at the significant role the City of Elmira played in the Civil War.

The Friends of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp and Elmira College are partnering to host an inaugural Civil War Symposium at Elmira College from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

“Founded in 1855, Elmira College’s early years were in the shadow of the Civil War. Known at the time as the Elmira Female College, students gazed out of windows in Cowles Hall as soldiers marched past on their way to different training sites,” said Dr. Charles Lindsay, Elmira College President.

The multi-day event will feature presentations and activities like touring civil war-related sites, including the Chemung Valley History Museum, John W. Jones Museum, and Barracks #3 at the Elmira civil war prison campsite.

“We have so many people who come here from the south and visit the grave of their grandparents and great grandparents, who died here in this prison camp,” said Marty Chalk, President of the Friends of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp.

In addition to the symposium, the public is invited to an open house and book signing at the Civil War Prison Camp, Barracks #3, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 6 for the debut of “Our Lesser Angels: A Novel of the Elmira Civil War Prison Camp” by Elmira Native, Mary Frailey Calland.

Additional details and registration information is available on the Elmira Prison Camp website and Facebook at Elmira Civil War.