Elmira to receive over $10M from bipartisan infrastructure bill

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira will be receiving millions for its public transit system as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that passed the House.

The money is part of $11 billion coming to cities around New York State to be distributed over the next five years. Senator Chuck Schumer said this is “the largest-ever federal investment in public transit.”

In total, Elmira will receive $10,329,498.

“The record-breaking $11 billion for NY Transit agencies in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework will boost jobs, build vital transit infrastructure and improve service for Upstate commuters,” said Schumer. “Transportation is what connects our communities and keeps the wheels of the local economy rolling. The bipartisan infrastructure deal is a green light for much-needed progress and will pave the way for expanded service, good-paying jobs, more clean, zero-emission buses, and better accessibility for all. As Majority Leader, I am proud to have negotiated and fought for this funding which will revolutionize how we move in Upstate NY.”

The legislation includes $39 billion of new investment to modernize transit, in addition to continuing the existing transit programs for five years as part of surface transportation reauthorization.

“In total, the new investments and reauthorization in the deal provides $89.9 billion in guaranteed funding for public transit over the next five years,” Schumer added.

In addition, the bill includes other important provisions such as $5 billion to help replace deficient transit vehicles, including buses, with clean, zero-emission vehicles.

The full breakdown of funds for cities around New York can be found below: