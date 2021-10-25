Elmira trick or treat times expected to be approved Monday night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City Council is expected to vote on setting Elmira’s trick or treat time for Halloween evening.

According to Monday night’s Elmira City Council agenda, the city council is expected to vote on a resolution setting the hours for Trick or Treating in the City of Elmira as 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Elmira Heights has set the same date and time for their trick or treating. Hammondsport, Bath, Painted Post, Watkins Glen, and Montour Falls will also hold trick or treating on Halloween night.

Last year during the COVID-19 pandemic many communities did not establish official trick or treat times to avoid gatherings. This year health officials say it’s safe to go outdoors to trick or treat, especially if you’re vaccinated against COVID-19.